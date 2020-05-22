Embry-Riddle to use student ID card with regular temperature checks this summer

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is implementing a plan for students to return to its Daytona Beach campus next month for summer classes. The plan will implement a number of measures including the use of the student ID card to facilitate daily temperature checks for students.

According to a report from The Destin Log, Embry-Riddle will use the student ID card as the means to verify that students have completed daily temperature checks, as well as implement larger classrooms, and staggered schedules. The university plans to officially reopen the campus to students on June 30 for summer classes after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university will use larger rooms in its administration building as classrooms this summer, while students and faculty will all go through daily temperature screenings upon entry. During the summer session, the university will conduct mandatory daily wellness checks, pre-screenings for all returning students, and visible ID badges will be worn at all times.

“It’s mandatory for everybody on campus, even visitors. We have a number of temperature scanners at different locations,” says Dr. Barry Butler, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University President. “After that, you run your ID card through a reader and it gets you in the database saying that you have been checked that day. Then we give the individual a colored wristband or sticker to put on your badge.”

The wristbands and stickers will be color coded, with the idea being that if a person doesn’t have that day’s color on their badge or wristband, they haven’t had their temperature checked yet.

Embry-Riddle also has a fairly thorough coronavirus resource and update page. Further precautions to be instituted to combat the spread of coronavirus on campus will include mandatory cloth face coverings for all students and teachers on campus, limited classroom capacities, and adjusted class schedules that will minimize contact between students and faculty.