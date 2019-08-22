ECU 1 Card expands use off campus

Students at East Carolina University are now able to use their student ID cards to make purchases at more off campus locations. The university’s card office has added the ability for the ECU 1 Card and declining balance tender, Bounty Bucks, to be accepted a host of new dining retailers.

According to a report from Greenville’s ABC affiliate WCTI 12, the ECU 1 Card can be used at stores in the university’s neighboring area of uptown Greenville. The new and improved Bounty Bucks program can be used at major dining brands like Jimmy John’s and at local retailers like Blackbeard Coffee.

While students now have more options, there are still some restrictions. The ECU 1 Card can only be used at nine total locations, and the ID card cannot be used to buy certain products. Items restricted from purchase using an ECU 1 Card and Bounty Bucks include alcohol, drug paraphernalia, tobacco, lottery tickets, gift cards, money orders, fire arms, ammunition, tanning beds, tattoos, piercings, or professional services.

East Carolina transitioned from its previous 1 Card declining balance program, the Gold Key account, to Bounty Bucks in 2016. Bounty Bucks can now be used like cash at various on-campus dining, retail, and services areas and participating Uptown Greenville merchants. When used off-campus and around Uptown, the merchant is responsible for any transaction issues.

East Carolina is a CBORD and GET campus partner, and together the partnership enables ECU students to view their Bounty Bucks balances, add funds or report a lost or stolen ID card conveniently from the university’s web portal.