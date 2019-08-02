Eastern Kentucky revamps campus parking

Eastern Kentucky University will institute a number of changes to its campus parking this fall semester. Among the changes the implementation of the NuPark system that will scan license plates and eliminate parking passes.

As reported by the Eastern Progress, NuPark will replace the university’s existing BOSSCARS system that was previously used to register student vehicles. Students can register their vehicle via their university account on EKUDirect.

The move to a new campus parking system will refine the student experience in a number of ways, including:

Eliminating lines to receive parking permits or having to call the Parking Office.

Eliminating hang tags, as student license plates will serve as permission to park.

Pay-to-park lots will support mobile app payment through the ParkMobile parking app.

No need to visit machines to receive printed display slips on dashboard.

Ability to extend park times from a smartphone rather than physically returning to a meter.

Campus residents no longer have to visit the Parking Office to obtain a visitor pass for guests.

Visitor passes will be accessible online via the new parking management software portal.

Despite the ability to register more than one vehicle to a single account, EKU parking regulations allows only one vehicle per registered permit to park on campus at a time. The NuPark system can detect when multiple vehicles have been registered to a single student.

Getting your parking permit is easier than ever! Students register by August 15 by logging into EKU Direct or visiting https://t.co/ZKp2yIdGfW. pic.twitter.com/9SfJhKaCvo — EKU Parking Services (@Ekuparking) August 1, 2019

To allow proper scanning of plates, individuals parking on campus must park with their license plate fully visible.

Parking citations will also go digital, and will no longer be printed and attached to vehicles. Citations will be sent directly to a driver’s registered EKU email address and will be payable online.

Temporary paid parking can be purchased through the ParkMobile app for a select number of EKU lots. An increasingly popular solution for college campuses, ParkMobile enables users to add additional time to their meter remotely through the app. Rates at EKU start at $0.50 per 20 minutes.

The annual employee and student parking permit costs $140 for the 2019-20 academic year, while discounted EKU and Veteran plate registrations will cost $80.