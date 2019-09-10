CR80News’ Corum discusses card transaction data analytics in new webinar

FREE webinar set for Wednesday, September 18 at 12:00 PM EST

In an upcoming webinar with the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU), CR80News publisher and executive editor, Chris Corum will delve into the details of how universities can, and are currently, using campus card data to improve operations and student outcomes. The talk will cover many of the big questions surrounding how best to act on card transaction data points to refine campus operations, better inform decision making and improve the student experience.

Campus transaction systems create millions and millions of data points, and pioneering campuses are using this data to enhance the student experience and further the institution’s mission.

In the free “Using Student ID and Transaction System Data to Move Needles” webinar, Corum will address the current state of predictive analytics on campus, explore some of the challenges associated with mining student data, and imagine a future where transaction system data is leveraged to its full potential. The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 at 12:00 PM EST.

"The day is nearing when our card systems and other campus data sources will routinely trigger alerts, actions and even interventions to help keep students on track and engaged."

The possibilities are vast for the card transaction data, affecting everything from simple staffing and operations changes to identifying at-risk students to proactively keep them engaged before dropping out.

From an operational perspective, mining transaction data can help an institution efficiently position vending machines and other fixed assets. Analyzing access volumes and times can help identify peak usage points at rec centers or libraries to better allocate staffing. And dining services can adjust meal preparation based on average student purchases per period of time, wasting less food and providing fresher options.

From the student engagement perspective, analyzing trends and pattern changes in card transaction data could help identify students that could benefit from various support resources. Interpreting card transaction data in a way that enables the creation of programs to better engage students could be the key to keeping student active throughout their college lifecycle and beyond as alumni.

“Pioneering campuses across the country are taking the first steps, using transaction system data to reach out to at risk students,” says Corum. “In the webinar, we will highlight some of these early efforts and take a look at what the future may hold.”

Some of the key ideas discussed in the talk will include:

How card offices can use data from transaction systems to enhance service delivery.

How various groups on campus can use data from the transaction system for planning or analytics purposes.

How campuses are exploring privacy implications surrounding future uses of student data.

