CR80News Chats: How Assa Abloy helped the U. of Oklahoma prep for mobile credential

On this installment of CR80News Chats, we discuss the credential environment at the University of Oklahoma with system engineer, Chris Gillett, and Assa Abloy regional campus manager, Tyler Webb.

One of the very first campuses to launch mobile credential in Apple Wallet for use on iPhone and Watch, the University of Oklahoma worked alongside Assa Abloy to first build a robust ecosystem that was capable of supporting the ambitious move to mobile. Chris and Tyler help offer insights on building this necessary framework from both the vendor and university administrator perspectives.

Timestamps:

1:34 – The background on the credential environment at OU and what came before Mobile Credential.

6:34 – Reader hardware. Why Assa Abloy, what the reader infrastructure look like at OU today, and funding considerations.

10:41 – The biggest hurdles OU faced when moving to mobile credential.

13:10 – Student adoption of mobile credential at OU. Growing pains in year one. How to boost adoption.

19:43 – Solving the challenge with WEPA printing kiosks, and the leg work involved with integrating kiosks with mobile credential.

22:19 – Unexpected outcomes with mobile credential in orientation and student move in at OU.

27:05 – Advice for campuses starting from square one, how to make the move to 100% contactless.

29:23 – Advice for campuses already in the process of moving to mobile. Building a framework, both infrastructure and personnel.

Additional materials from this Chat: