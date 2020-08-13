CR80News Chats: Crowd capacity control and mobile solutions this fall

In this installment of CR80News Chats, we discuss crowd capacity control and the return to campus this fall with Transact’s senior director of product management for security, Scott Dennison. Scott shares some of the tangible challenges he sees coming for campus card offices and the auxiliaries, notably the use of mobile technology to manage social distancing in highly trafficked areas.

Social distancing will be key across campus this fall, and one of the challenges that universities will need to get to grips with straight away is crowd capacity control. When we look at environments like dining, residence halls, rec centers, and the myriad of campus events that draw students together, it becomes clear that we’ll need more than just word of mouth and trust to keep students socially distant.

We also discuss the role of mobile technology, including mobile ordering and mobile scheduling solutions, that can break up queues and provide socially distant alternatives for students and staff. Finally, we delve into how Mobile Credential can underpin a university’s contactless efforts this fall.

Additional resources from this Chat:

