CR80Chats: NACCU Conference goes virtual with Dawn Thomas

In this Chat, we catch up with NACCU Executive Director, Dawn Thomas, to discuss the upcoming NACCU Annual Conference. For the first time in the Association’s history, the Annual Conference will be held virtually. Thomas explains what this means for attendees and how the experience at this year’s event will be like no other.

With COVID continuing to impact our industry, NACCU made the decision to deliver its flagship annual event in a virtual format that will both deliver on the same quality content and experiences, but also do so in an engaging fashion. The NACCU Virtual Conference will be held online April 19-21, 2021 and registration for the event will remain open until the Friday before the event.

For more information about the NACCU Annual Conference and how to register to attend, visit NACCU.org.