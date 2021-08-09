CR80Chats: Mobile ordering at the Cincinnati Children’s Hopsital Medical Center

In the sixth and final episode of our Technology and the Evolution of Campus Dining series with Grubhub, we speak with Casey Witherow, Food Service Retail Manager at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center about how Grubhub mobile ordering is redefining food service for patients and staff.

An upcoming 249-bed expansion to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center is providing the opportunity to deploy both the Grubhub Ultimate solution and an expanded mobile ordering offering. Witherow details the desire for the medical center to bring its dining operations further into the 21st century and how mobile ordering will be a core component to that goal for the newly expanded facility.

Hear how the medical center is currently using Grubhub to streamline dining logistics in the form of breaking down queues and redistributing those lines in the virtual app.

Grubhub has also enabled the medical center to offer more mobile-only specials with local restaurants that are only featured in the Grubhub mobile app. Hear how this option has offered guests and employees a convenient takeaway dining alternative, as well as enabled underutilized dining locations to process more orders.

Check out the other episodes in the Technology and the Evolution of Campus Dining series: