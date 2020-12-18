featured
partners

You are here:

  • Home
  • CR80Chats: Is it time to move card services to the mobile?

CR80Chats: Is it time to move card services to the mobile?

18 December, 2020

By: Andrew Hudson

category: Digital ID, Mobile

In this episode of CR80Chats, we talk with Tyler Webb, regional campus manager at ASSA ABLOY, to discuss moving campus services from the card to the mobile device.

With campuses across the country coming to the table on mobile solutions this year, in particular, we pose the question: Have we arrived at a tipping point where services previously tied to the one card are now ready to be moved into the mobile realm? Listen in as we talk through the reasons for or against shifting card services to the mobile device.


Related news:

Realizing value in the move to mobi... TBT: Smartphones empower campus car... Georgia Southern’s move to Transa...

Tags: , , ,

recommend to friends

Comments are closed.

Close

Enter the site

Login

Password

Remember me

Forgot password?

Login
Skip to toolbar