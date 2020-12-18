CR80Chats: Is it time to move card services to the mobile?

In this episode of CR80Chats, we talk with Tyler Webb, regional campus manager at ASSA ABLOY, to discuss moving campus services from the card to the mobile device.

With campuses across the country coming to the table on mobile solutions this year, in particular, we pose the question: Have we arrived at a tipping point where services previously tied to the one card are now ready to be moved into the mobile realm? Listen in as we talk through the reasons for or against shifting card services to the mobile device.