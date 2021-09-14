CR80Chats: How mobile IDs impact card office revenue streams

In the third installment of our video series with ASSA ABLOY, regional campus manager, Tyler Webb, discusses some of the financial impacts that mobile IDs can have on the campus card office.

Whether for reprints for lost or damaged cards, first issuance, or temporary credentials, card production is a significant revenue stream for many offices. ASSA ABLOY’s Webb explores the questions: How does the move to mobile IDs impact the card office business model?

Listen in as we discuss the costs of mobile ID to the university on a yearly basis, and some of the expectations that campuses should have regarding licensing fees and annual, recurring costs.

Webb also considers the different funding sources for card offices, central or self-funded, and how those models impact revenue streams and mobile IDs.

Looking for funding opportunities associated with going mobile? We also discuss ways card offices can be proactive with replacing lost revenue streams.

