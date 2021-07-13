CR80Chats: Grubhub mobile ordering and ghost kitchens at the Carle Foundation Hospital

In episode three of our Technology and the Evolution of Campus Dining series with Grubhub, we speak with Kevin Steffes, Food and Nutrition Director at the Carle Foundation Hospital about how the hospital is using the ghost kitchen model and the Grubhub platform to process and deliver meals to patients and employees.

We often focus on the Grubhub platform from the university perspective, but hospital environments carry many of the same hallmark characteristics seen on campus. The Carle Foundation Hospital was in need of a way to serve patients and employees efficiently, on their terms, in a high-paced environment.

Mobile ordering through the Grubhub platform has been a proven solution since its launch at the Carle Foundation Hospital over two years ago. Additionally, the hospital’s workforce is trending younger year over year, making for a demographic that’s increasingly willing to adopt mobile ordering.

Most recently the arrival of COVID forced the hospital’s hand, as the need to provide a safe and contactless means for employees and patients to order and receive food has become paramount. Hear how Grubhub helped the hospital to not only lean into the ghost kitchen model, but also make it thrive.

