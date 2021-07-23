CR80Chats: Gourmet Dining’s George Kuzma on the tech that’s reforming campus dining

In episode four of our Technology and the Evolution of Campus Dining series with Grubhub, we speak with George Kuzma, Vice President for Business Development, Gourmet Dining about some of the technologies that are changing the campus dining experience.

The company operates all across the northeast and is implementing some of the latest in food service technologies, including Grubhub mobile ordering inside all-you-care-to-eat dining halls, ghost kitchens, as well as smart lockers for order pickup.

Gourmet Dining is a family-owned business in New Jersey that has focused on dining services solutions for higher education for the past 30 years. The company’s work with Grubhub has enabled Gourmet Dining to provide its campus clients with the latest in dining services technology.

Rowan University, one of Gourmet Dining’s campus partners, has gone 100% mobile ordering — well prior to the arrival of COVID — with the help of the Gourmet Dining team. Leveraging the Grubhub Ultimate platform, the move to mobile order only at Rowan has enabled more creativity and flexibility for students dining on campus.

In just the first week of mobile ordering at Rowan, 10,000 meal orders were placed via Grubhub, with 98% being mobile orders and the remaining 2% placed at self-service kiosks.

