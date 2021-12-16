CR80Chats: Explaining the wireless access control options

In this final installment of our “Exploring the Future of Campus Identity” series with ASSA ABLOY, Lester LaPierre helps to explain the notable differences between the wireless access control options currently available to colleges and universities. Watch as LaPierre delves into the wireless technologies being used for access control today, including Aperio, Wi-Fi, and the legacy 900 Mhz technology.

In this Chat, we discuss the benefits of moving to wireless access control, as well as crucially which technology makes sense for certain use cases and environments. Is your campus most concerned with lower cost? Fewer wireless disruptions? Worried about being mobile ready? Simply want to improve the student experience? LaPierre covers all the angles looking at the strengths and weaknesses of each wireless access technology.

LaPeirre also talks about some of the common objections that campus stakeholders voice when it comes to wireless access control. We discuss the ways campuses can maintain command and control at all doors, talk through remote vs. local lockdown, and dispel any misconceptions around security, bandwidth, interference, battery life, maintenance and offline capabilities.

This episode is part of our “Exploring the Future of Campus Identity” series with ASSA ABLOY. Check out the other episodes below: