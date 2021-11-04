CR80Chats: Discussing mobile ID options with HID

In this edition of CR80Chats, we discuss mobile ID options with HID Global’s Tim Nyblom. Tim is the End User Business Manager for Higher Education at HID, and is in regular contact with campuses about their credential environments.

One of the most common topics of discussion remains the jump to mobile ID, so we discuss some of the common questions coming from campuses today.

Watch along as we cover the mobile solutions currently available to universities — including HID Mobile Access, as well as the differences between NFC and BLE — and why the move to mobile makes sense for certain campus environments.

We also discuss the expectations surrounding mobile that many universities have, as well as touch on the security vs. convenience debate. Finally hear Tim’s thoughts on how campuses can make the move to mobile on their own terms, leveraging the infrastructure on campus and benefiting from the flexibility that the various mobile options can provide.