CR80Chats: Demystifying the mobile credential flavors of NFC and BLE

In this episode of CR80Chats, we discuss the two primary flavors of mobile credential, Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) in an attempt to clear some of the confusion surrounding the two.

An increasing number campuses are looking to provision mobile credentials to students and staff, but it can be tricky business choosing the right mobile path, as NFC and BLE can look very different. Tyler Webb, regional campus manager at ASSA ABLOY, helps to demystify the technologies for campuses ready to make the jump to mobile credentials.

Webb discusses the hallmark traits of both NFC and BLE mobile ID deployments, detailing the options campuses have for 100% use-case parity with the plastic card, as well as options for campuses only interested in mobile for access control purposes.

We also cover implementation, and talk strategies campuses can utilize to implement the 100% use case mobile credential in a phased approach.

This episode is the first in a three-part CR80Chats series with ASSA ABLOY. Check out the other episodes below: