CR80Chats: Card data analytics and student success

In the second of our Chat series with ASSA ABLOY, regional campus manager, Tyler Webb, discusses card data analytics using the campus credential and how it can impact student retention and success.

Every university is sitting on a mountain of data, and access control is just one component of that data pool. Listen in as Webb discusses ways that campuses can leverage access control data – along with class attendance and and a host of other data points – to find correlations with student retention and performance.

“At a high level, we can be looking at how access control and data analytics pertain to student retention,” says Webb. “How does it correlate to a student’s big milestones on campus; the first semester to second semester, freshmen year to sophomore, and so on.”

We also discuss whether it’s possible to find a certain number of engagements that are likely to lead to a higher GPA and increased engagement with campus life. We also delve into the privacy debate, and posit “how far is too far?”

This episode is the second in a three-part CR80Chats series with ASSA ABLOY. Check out the other episodes below: