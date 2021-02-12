CR80Chats: How campuses can move away from the brass key

Allegion's Jeff Koziol talks about limitations of metal keys on campus, modern alternatives

In this CR80Chat, Allegion’s Business Development Manager, Jeff Koziol discusses the limitations of the age-old brass key. We talk so much about emerging technologies in the access control space that we almost entirely forget that many campuses are still leaning on metal keys for accessing secure or sensitive areas on campus.

Koziol sheds some light on this by offering some viable pathways forward for universities who may still leverage brass keys in places like student dorms, academic buildings, offices, or any number of other places on campus. In addition to discussing the ways campuses can move away from the brass key, we also delve into some of the modern access control alternatives available to universities today.