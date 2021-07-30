CR80Chats: Angelo Mojica, Johns Hopkins Health System

In episode five of our Technology and the Evolution of Campus Dining series with Grubhub, we speak with Dr. Angelo Mojica, Senior Director of Food and Culinary Services for the Johns Hopkins Health System. All six hospitals in the Johns Hopkins Health System will launch Grubhub mobile ordering going forward, spanning both retail dining concepts and food-service vendor partners that serve those campuses.

Hear how mobile ordering with Grubhub has helped to streamline and make food service in the hospital setting more efficient both for customers and food-service employees. The ghost kitchen model has grown in popularity over the past year, and the same is true for Johns Hopkins, where staffing can now be redistributed more to food prep rather than cashiering to process mobile orders.

Johns Hopkins is also deploying smart lockers for order pickup. Hear how the hospital system is using food lockers for food safety and convenience. The smart locker solution has also provided a workaround for food delivery to a children’s hospital that is located far from the hospital cafeteria.

Check out the other episodes in the Technology and the Evolution of Campus Dining series: