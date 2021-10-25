CR80Chats: Access control tips for new campus construction

In this edition of CR80Chats, we discuss the important access control considerations for universities and colleges embarking on a new campus construction project. Hear from ASSA ABLOY’s Lester LaPierre, as we talk about how new builds present a clean slate for a campus to establish the ideal access control environment from the start.

LaPierre is the Director of Business Development, Electronic Access Control and Digital Access Solutions at ASSA ABLOY, and has an extensive background in the access control space. We talk about the key considerations that every campus should have as it embarks on a new construction.

Hear why planning out your access control vision can save considerable time, effort and money down the line. We also discuss the various technology options available to campuses today.

This episode is part of our “Exploring the Future of Campus Identity” series with ASSA ABLOY. Check out the other episodes below: