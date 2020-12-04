CR80Chats: A 2021 forecast with HID Global

HID Global’s End User Business Manager for Higher Education and PACS, Tim Nyblom, looks to the year ahead and what trends in campus transaction systems and university security may be coming in 2021 and beyond. Topping the list are mobile credential initiatives, and perhaps in the near term, remote badging deployments.

We discuss the factors from this unique year that are leading more campuses to consider remote badging and mobile credentials. Crucially, we also cover some considerations that campuses should interact with to prep for these types of solutions.

If you're interested in seeing more CR80Chats, please reach out to offer your ideas for topics or voices you'd like to hear from.