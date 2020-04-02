ColorID webinar series to cover campus identity trends

Webinar events aim to keep industry connected through discussion amid lockdown

Identity solutions provider, ColorID has put together a series of webinars that will run over the months of April and May covering major topics and trends in campus identity technology. The company’s “Campus Forum Series – Continuing the Conversation,” hopes to draw together in discussion university and corporate professionals alike during a time of isolation.

The FREE five-part webinar series will provide attendees with a “deep dive” into emerging campus identity trends and innovations. Each session will run no longer than 60 minutes and will offer multiple dates to accommodate different schedules.

“The webinars follow along with what we do already; educate people on identity solutions and getting information out there,” says Danny Smith, Executive Vice President of ColorID. “And now with everyone in isolation or away from their normal daily routines, we felt there wasn’t a better time to bring people together to engage in discussion.”

“The primary goal for the series is to provide a good way for people in our industry to connect during this time of isolation,” adds Smith. “It’s also an opportunity for people to expand their knowledge base on some key trends and technologies.”

“Attendance is open to anyone, and we’re hoping to have a good blend of both institutions and corporate vendors,” says Smith. “We’re adamant about this, we really want everyone involved.”

The webinar topics and schedule is as follows:

Credential Technology

April 7 – 1:00 p.m. EST

April 23 – 1:00 p.m. EST

May 12 – 1:00 p.m. EST

This forum is all about the plastic card, how and where they are made, what technologies they can house, and how they are programmed. Also included in this discussion will be access control card formats, encryption using either manufacturer or end user-owned keys, and interoperability between cards and readers. ​

Remote Card Office

April 9 – 1:00 p.m. EST

April 28 – 1:00 p.m. EST

May 7 – 1:00 p.m. EST

Making cards on the move has been part of many card offices’ normal routine for years, and no doubt it will be in the coming months. This discussion will cover new technologies for card production, identity verification, photo capture and other self-service options that can help streamline remote card production and identity management.

Making and Managing Campus Credentials

April 14 – 1:00 p.m. EST

April 30 – 1:00 p.m. EST

May 19 – 1:00 p.m. EST

What is the true status of ID Works in 2020? This forum will answer that question and consider the migration to new ID card production solutions.

ID Printer Report

April 16 – 1:00 p.m. EST

May 14 – 1:00 p.m. EST

May 26 – 1:00 p.m. EST

This forum will present the current crop of new printers and compare them to the printers of the 2010s for performance, price and features. ​

Going Mobile for Under $1M

April 21 – 1:00 p.m. EST

May 5 – 1:00 p.m. EST

May 21 – 1:00 p.m. EST

This forum will discuss how a university can migrate to mobile in specific areas and over time, as budgets and resources allow.

Every attendee will also receive a certificate of completion for participating in the five-part webinar series. “With the certificate of completion, we wanted to provide a way for card office professionals to be able to prove that they’re going the extra mile to broaden their knowledge and understanding of the industry,” explains Smith.

Many of the topics covered in the webinar series are the same discussions that ColorID would have at industry conference events.

“We’re already at over 250 registrants across the five sessions. People may be isolated, but they still want to connect and learn,” says Smith. “It’s really encouraging to see so many campus card professionals staying engaged in their industry even during trying times like this.”