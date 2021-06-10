ColorID summer webinar series to cover all campus ID bases

With the summer upon us and students away from campuses for the extended holiday, campus administrators can leverage this valuable time to learn and implement new solutions. To help narrow things down, campus ID solutions provider, ColorID, will host an informative webinar series covering all of the biggest campus ID solutions.

Designed to provide an informational and engaging look at campus ID technology, ColorID’s 6-Part Summer Series will be broken out into distinct sessions and topics. One of the voices on the webinar series will be ColorID’s Vice President, Products and Technology, Todd Brooks.

CR80News caught up with Brooks to discuss the series in more detail. Here’s a quick preview of what attendees can expect from each of the six sessions on offer:

It’s All About You – We Ask Questions, You see Your Answers

​Monday, June 14th @ 1:00 p.m. EDT

[1 hr session]

This polling session will enable attendees to help shape the topics and product categories to be covered throughout the remainder of the series.

“Everything we can think of that card offices would be interested in – who is coming back, remote card and supply ordering, exploring new technologies, desktop or cloud software, supply chain disruptions, funding issues, what changed during the pandemic? It’s all on the table,” says Todd Brooks, Vice President, Products and Technology at ColorID.

“We’re very excited to launch this 6-part series with a one-of-a-kind poll driven webinar. We’ve always had polls during our webinars, but this webinar is 100% polls,” Brooks says. “This will allow attendees to compare notes with their peers on a number of topics related to the campus card.”

You’re More Than a Number: Managing Identities in the Cloud

Wednesday, June 16th @ 1:00 p.m. EDT

[45 min session]

In this session, attendees will learn more about what managing identities really means to the average campus card office, and why it’s so important.

“Many institutions rely on their campus card providers to manage their credential lifecycles and provision those credentials in other campus systems,” explains Brooks. “Many schools tell us that this doesn’t always happen as hoped and many systems, both commercial and home-grown, tend degrade over time.”

“We’ve found that credential management has become an art in itself and that done well with the right tools, can make life better for everyone,” he adds. “This is especially true as more external systems are appearing on campuses, with more and varied credential types.”

We Like It Here – Desktop ID Software

Monday, June 21st @ 1:00 p.m. EDT

[45 min session]

This session is devoted to the top considerations for campuses looking for a desktop ID software, including whether or not staying on the desktop version is the right choice for a campus.

“Desktop software has served most ID card producers well for a long time,” says Brooks. “Desktop software can continue to be a good fit for those institutions with limited budgets, or for those that have competent systems already in place that cover many identity management functions.”

Taming Your Printer Wilderness

​Wednesday, June 23rd @ 1:00 p.m. EDT

[45 min session]

Learn the benefits of cloud-based card issuance.

“New approaches to printing IDs are addressing some of the challenges that have arisen. For example, more schools are encoding and/or reading chip cards inline, looking for more distributed approaches to printing cards, and hoping to gain more control over their printer fleets,” explains Brooks. “We’ll cover Windows updates and networking challenges among some of the newer threats to keeping card issuance systems working well every day.”

How Do I Know You? Credentials Tell the Story

​Monday, June 28th @ 1:00 p.m. EDT

[45 min session]

This session will cover the kinds of questions ColorID asks a client when helping to determine the credential that best fits their environment.

“We’ll walk attendees through the vital questions, like which kind of credentials are you using now? What do you hope to use in the future? And what infrastructure do you have to work with and/or change to get there,” says Brooks.

Printers – Putting the Color In ColorID

Wednesday, June 30th @ 1:00 p.m. EDT

[45 min session]

In the final installment of the series, ColorID will cover some of the key elements campuses need to consider when selecting the right card printer for their credential.

“ID printers are appearing with new features to support inline encoding and contactless card reading, multiple hoppers, new lamination processes,” explains Brooks. “Plus, printer manufacturer mergers are having an effect on availability and support. So finding a reliable printer, and making sure it does what your school needs, isn’t as simple as it was a few years ago.”

For more information about topics, speakers and session info, check out the webinar series registration page.