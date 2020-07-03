ColorID offering mobile ID starter kit for universities

With many universities keen to implement a mobile ID solution, ColorID is offering a way for campuses to dip their toe into the mobile waters. The identification solutions provider is offering a “mobile ID starter kit” that enables universities to first trial a mobile ID solution without buying a campus-wide package.

The starter kit costs $300, and enables a university to issue mobile credentials over the air to a small group of cardholders. The starter kit includes 20 Mobile Access Credentials and one of the newly-released HID Signo Readers.

The idea behind the starter kit is to enable a university to test the capabilities of mobile ID for building access, as well as third-party applications like point of sale, or time and attendance use cases.

Signo is HID’s next-generation line of readers for cards and virtual credentials. The readers can be installed in place of most existing card readers on nearly all access control systems. The HID Mobile Access credentials included in the starter kit work with both Apple and Android phones and are easily provisioned through the HID Origo cloud portal.

ColorID has set up a Mobile ID Starter Kit page for those interested, and will provide additional information regarding the HID Origo portal and the possible integrations with various ID management systems.