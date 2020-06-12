ColorID discusses solutions for safer campus return

FREE webinars will cover online photo submission, thermal temperature scanning

Campus identity solutions provider, ColorID will be hosting two upcoming webinars that will discuss some of the solutions that could help universities to transition back into a safer campus environment this fall.

“Things are moving so quickly and so differently this year, we want to make sure everyone in the higher education community is aware of the identity solutions available to help students return to campus safely and efficiently,” says David Stallsmith, Director of Product Management at ColorID.

Two products to be covered in the upcoming webinars will be online photo submission from CloudCard and thermal temperature scanning for entryways by Invixium.

CloudCard’s ID photo upload software streamlines the cardholder process so there’s no hassle when creating an account. Students can simply click a link via website or email and submit their ID photo. Great for busting up long lines at the card office — more important now than ever — CloudCard provides the flexibility to snap a selfie and sign a cardholder agreement remotely from a student’s phone, tablet, or computer.

Among ColorID’s biometric offerings is the Invixium Titan reader. A facial biometrics reader, the Invixium Titan also includes an FBI-certified fingerprint sensor and one-to-many face capture up to 100,000 users. With coronavirus related concerns in mind specifically, the biometric reader can be upgraded with a Thermal Enhancement Kit that enables the unit to scan users and detect if they have a fever prior to entering a building.​

Dates for the webinar events are set for June 18th and June 25th at 1:00 pm EDT, with registrations now open.

The two webinars are being presented as sequels to the company’s Continuing the Conversation forums. The forums are designed to discuss in detail products and services that can help schools efficiently prepare for a safe reopening.

A top ten list was compiled in response to inquiries that ColorID has received from its university colleagues and clients in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The solutions covered in the forums are things that universities can both deploy quickly but that can also solve identity challenges in the long term.