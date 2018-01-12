ColorID welcomes back Stallsmith

ColorID has announced the return of David Stallsmith to the company’s ranks. Stallsmith’s homecoming will see him take on the role of Director of Strategic Initiatives.

Working on the isthmus between Product Management and Marketing, Stallsmith’s focus with ColorID will be educating market segments on identity technology, helping customers select and install sophisticated identity systems, and developing marketing strategies for new ColorID product offerings.

“I really am excited to be working with my friends at ColorID again, particularly in this new role that will allow me to do what I love: help guide customers through the muddy waters of identity solutions,” says Stallsmith.

“We are ecstatic to welcome David back home to our ColorID team,” says Danny Smith, Executive Vice President, ColorID. “Everyone that has worked with David understands and appreciates his professionalism and the integrity he brings to his work each day.”

Stallsmith will add a wealth of knowledge and experience to the ColorID team, and his return represents a natural fit for both parties. “David has a special gift of being able to explain and break down complex technical identity solutions into layman’s terms,” Smith adds. “Whether in a one-on-one conversation or presenting to large groups, David provides his audience with trusted concepts they require in developing their identity roadmap for new technology migration, adoption and deployment. This approach is in harmony with ColorID’s corporate culture and how we strive to support our partner customers.”

Over the last two decades ColorID has established itself as a trusted supplier of security, identification, access control, biometrics and support solutions. Though primarily focused on specific North American markets, ColorID also provides these solutions to organizations around the world. Through highly knowledgeable and customer-focused sales and product management teams, the company helps customers select the best products and services from well-known and innovative manufacturers.

We at CR80News are happy to see Stallsmith imparting his experience and wisdom to campuses of all shapes and sizes, and wish him the best as he takes on this new role.