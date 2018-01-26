Colorado State’s student ride-share app is growing

Colorado State University’s student ride-share app, RamRide, has seen steady growth and student use in recent years, sparking the need for improvements to the app. The mobile app component of the service has been live on campus since March 2015 and has brought a new way for students to request a safe ride home.

As reported by The Rocky Mountain Collegian, RamRide offers students a free, safe, non-judgmental ride home. The service is intended to improve the safety of the university and surrounding Fort Collins community. The app served 14,899 patrons in the Fall 2017 semester and over 30,000 students in total last year.

“Since the app was introduced, RamRide has experienced a steady increase in the amount of people utilizing it,” said Savanah Vowers, RamRide’s student program coordinator, in a Collegian interview. “Downloading and using the RamRide app is an easier way to request a ride due to its user-friendly interface and ability to save your home address as your drop-off location.”

Following the increased use of the service, campus officials decided to make improvements to the app to make it operate more like industry giants Uber and Lyft.

Joining the increasing ridership rates is a growing number of volunteers that make the service run. RamRide has expanded the service to include 19 vehicles operated by 2,500 volunteers each academic year.

Among the volunteers are a number of student organizations. In the fall 2017 semester alone, 50 different student organizations volunteered with the service.

The earliest iterations of the RamRide program date back to 2003, and to date, the program has served some 325,500 students. As a student fee-funded program, full-time Colorado State students pay $6.07 for RamRide, built into their student fees, for both the fall and spring semesters.