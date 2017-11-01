Charting your campus’ Identity Roadmap

How senior campus leadership can navigate identity decision-making

Why do colleges and universities need a campus Identity Roadmap? Because every campus needs a clear plan when it comes to its identity environment, and how it delivers the many services therein. Simply put, the most successful and dynamic institutions don’t just focus on the day-to-day; they also plan for the future.

Planning for the future of your campus identity environment is vital to staying in line with industry trends, and avoiding the pitfalls of leaning on outdated hardware or technology. Having a vision for your campus’ identity future isn’t a straightforward proposition, though, so being able to leverage the experience of industry professionals can be invaluable to plotting a program’s future.

That’s where ColorID and its Identity Roadmap come in.

Adopting emerging technology is a reflection on an institution’s brand; forward-thinking campuses will attract like-minded students.

“The ability to unify existing campus services and successfully fold in emerging, advanced campus identity technologies like mobile, biometrics, contactless credentials and cloud solutions will be key to enhancing the student experience and their engagement on campus,” says Danny Smith, co-owner and executive vice president, ColorID. “Incorporating these new identity solutions is also being seen as a differentiator by institutions that recognize the technical expectations of the ‘Gen Z’ student. Adopting emerging technology is a reflection on an institution’s brand; forward-thinking campuses will attract like-minded students.”

Universities are complex ecosystems comprised of both independent and unified systems that provide everyday campus services. “These systems use many types of identifiers, along with a variety of backend systems that manage them, so it’s important that these technologies and business practices align to provide the most efficient delivery of services,” Smith says.

What is a Campus Identity Roadmap?

ColorID has spent the better part of two decades on the road speaking with hundreds of campuses about their issuance environments and identity needs. The company routinely sends certified personnel across the country as part of its customer support programs, and it hosts Campus Identity Summits where dozens of institutions come to catch up on industry trends.

Along their travels, ColorID has unearthed a common need for strategic documents and future planning for card programs and the many areas on campus that the ID influences – they call it the Campus Identity Roadmap.

“Ultimately, the Identity Roadmap is a physical document, but its creation process provides institutions with the ability to establish standards, policies and procedures,” says Smith. “It’s an effective approach to identifying ‘blockers’ – be it personnel, outdated technology, hardware, or political restrictions – as well as assist in breaking down departmental siloes, and shed some light on emerging technologies.”