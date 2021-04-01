CBORD webinar to map move from ID Works to Instant ID

FREE webinar Wednesday, April 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET

CBORD is hosting a webinar with Entrust to provide a pathway for universities to migrate from the ID Works issuance software to the companies’ new Instant ID software. The “ID Works to Instant ID: A Seamless Transition to Prepare You for the Future” webinar will be held Wednesday, April 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Registration for the event can be found here.

Speaking on the webinar will be Dr. Jagdish Rebello from Entrust, and CBORD’s Dave Beckwith and Chris Lockwood.

While Entrust has decided to end-of-life ID Works, CBORD and Entrust will continue to work closely together to ensure continued support for its customers still on ID Works through June 30, 2023. The companies are also offering assistance and steps to prepare campus clients to seamlessly migrate to the companies’ next generation issuance solution, Instant ID.

The “ID Works to Instant ID: A Seamless Transition to Prepare You for the Future” webinar will provide attendees with actionable plans to transition from ID Works to Instant ID. The webinar will also detail the features of Instant ID, including how the software has been designed to enable institutions to adapt their credential solutions and ecosystem to the needs of students and faculty not only near term but also going forward.

As universities continue to adjust to the new normal post COVID-19, the old ways of issuing credentials with a desktop software are no longer valid. CBORD and Entrust believe that universities need to “secure a world in motion” by returning safely and securely back to education.

CBORD will discuss its product offerings and continued efforts to provide universities with secure and cost-effective solutions to meet card issuance needs now and in the future.