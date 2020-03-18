CBORD webinar to discuss campus food prep amid COVID-19

FREE webinar scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST

To combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, universities have enacted a number of measures to safeguard their campus communities. University dining programs are having to shift operations to meet the needs of students left on or near campus, while still meeting requirements around the management of COVID-19.

In an effort to provide guidance and information to universities serving students during this time, CBORD has scheduled a free webinar discussing ideas and best practices to manage dining operations during the COVID-19 crisis.

Registration is now open, and the webinar is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Extraordinary times like these have a way of bringing people together. We are actively engaging with our customers and partners to leverage our combined technologies and operational capabilities to better serve students and communities in need,” says Jim Hoefflin, president of CBORD & Horizon Software. “It is wonderful to see all of these organizations and institutions pull together for the greater good.”

Webinar attendees will hear information on the following concerns:

Selecting menu items that are portable and transferable

Managing production and staffing interruptions

How to get proper nutrition to students who are isolated or quarantined

Online or phone ordering and payment options

Setting up food pickup locations

Order delivery options

Attendees will also learn about measures being taken by Grubhub to help campuses deploy meal ordering options for both pickup and delivery, and enabling students to utilize unused flex or dining dollars to purchase meals in their communities.

The webinar will also include updates on measures being taken by Swipe Out Hunger.

CBORD will also post relevant information for both dining operations and on-campus housing as it’s available on a continuous basis, as well as responding to campus concerns directly.