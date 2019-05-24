CBORD tailoring solutions for a ‘Connected Campus’

Read Winkelman, Vice President of Sales at CBORD, discusses the company’s suite of solutions and how they contribute to CBORD’s Connected Campus concept.

Highlighted in the video are the company’s efforts around being more open, mobile and connected. Winkelman explains how CBORD has opened its APIs to more applications in the wallet, establishing more partnerships with POS providers, and moving the company’s offerings more aggressively to the cloud.

Also hear about how CBORD is enhancing its applications to meet the demands and expectations of the modern student with a rundown of the GET app, and how it can be leveraged to maximize not only the student’s experience on campus, but also bolster their engagement and success.