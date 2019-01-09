CBORD study reveals valuable insights into the student experience

FREE webinar details study findings on Wednesday, January 16

For all the value and importance that campus card services provide, we’ve heard a lot more about the student experience in recent years. In addition to providing the services that help keep campuses running smoothly, university card offices are increasingly being tasked with meeting the contemporary student’s expectations and desired campus experience.

69% of decision makers feel their campus ID card program plays a major role in the student experience, and of those, 19% believe that role will increase over the next 3-5 years.

To better characterize this, card system vendor, CBORD, hired a research firm this past fall and conducted a survey of 75 campus decision makers — 67% of whom are CBORD customers — along with 200 students, and 200 parents of college students. The survey centered around campus card programs and auxiliary services, and offers some interesting insights into the student experience and the contributing factors that help to shape it.

CBORD will present the study’s findings over time, the first installment of which will take place during a new FREE webinar with Read Winkelman, the company’s VP of sales, to be held Wednesday, January 16 at 2:00 p.m. EST. In the webinar, Winkelman will discuss the CBORD Connected Campus and how the company is working with top technology partners to provide campus credentials via a mobile wallet.

Webinar attendees will also discover what services are important to each of the sub groups polled — campus decision makers, students, and parents — and how each group’s interests affect the student experience. Some of the key takeaways include:

64% of decision makers stated the overall health of their campus ID card program is holding steady and only 3% feel their campus card program is in decline relative to the past.

Regarding student ID card use:

41% of students reported using their ID card multiple times every day

35% use it a few times a week

11% use it a few times each month

13% say they don’t use their student ID very often.

In addition to these high-level insights, CBORD will publish information regarding what services are important to each of these groups now, what they want to see in the future, and what competing technologies/services might affect the health and strength of campus card programs. The study will also present a high level overview of its definition of a “connected campus,” which extends beyond a one-card system and examines technology and solutions that touch virtually every part of campus.

For more on the study’s findings, register and tune in for CBORD’s Connected Campus webinar.