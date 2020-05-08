CBORD releases CS Gold 8 card software

Card system vendor, CBORD, announced the launch of CS Gold 8, the latest iteration of its card and access solution for higher education. Available now, version 8 of the CS Gold campus one-card system provides flexibility and customization options.

With universities contemplating ways to responsibly reopen campuses, CS Gold 8 seeks to offer solutions to limit interpersonal contact, manage capacity, track access, and restrict exposure to ensure a healthy return this fall.

An unprecedented spring semester identified mission-critical needs within the field of higher education. CS Gold’s emphasis on campus health and safety seamlessly facilitates these transitions colleges and universities are facing.

“The landscape of higher education has been impacted greatly by COVID-19,” says Read Winkelman, vice president of sales for CBORD and Horizon Software. “Colleges and universities must create safe environments to protect the health of their campus communities, and new features within CS Gold will allow them to do just that.”

CS Gold 8 delivers the following new functionality:

Full, secure mobile credentials

Contactless and biometric technology

Mobile student photo uploads and card issuance

On-premise or cloud-hosted options

CBORD is also addressing a potential new wave of demand in digitized campus identification solutions.

“Campus credentials are moving beyond your traditional plastic ID card. The future is not a campus card system, but an identity system,” says Dave Beckwith, CBORD product manager. “CS Gold 8 is designed for a connected and contactless – and thus healthier – campus, with support for the latest mobile credential and biometric technology.”