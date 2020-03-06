CBORD partners with Persolvent to offer new payment solutions

Partnership to offer support for Apple Pay on iOS devices

CBORD announced a new partnership with payment technology company, Persolvent, this week. The partnership was initially revealed to customers during CBORD’s annual User Group Conference, and promises to bring new payment options to on-campus commerce.

Specifically, the relationship brings new payment solutions to customers using CBORD’s GET commerce platform, which is currently leveraged by approximately 340 higher education and healthcare institutions. GET enables students, faculty, and patrons to make deposits, check balance history, view locations where they can use their card, and place orders online via an iOS and Android app.

GET institutions will continue accepting major card brands through the platform as accepted by their bank’s processor, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. But the partnership with Persolvent brings the added option of accepting Apple Pay on iOS devices.

“Together, we’ve built an outstanding product and service for our customers,” says Vince Arnoldi, president of Persolvent. “We’re building technology solutions that meet the financial demands of our consumers and the new ways they want to pay. And we’re doing that while ensuring their data is completely secure.”

This new partnership builds on an already decade-long relationship between the companies. Since 2008, Persolvent has partnered with Horizon Software, CBORD’s sister company, to offer the MyPaymentsPlus commerce platform to parents of K-12 students.

“We’re excited to leverage the existing partnership that has been so successful in our K-12 market,” says Jim Hoefflin, president of CBORD and Horizon Software. “Persolvent’s turnkey technology will allow us to bring the same trusted payment processing capabilities and a modern commerce experience to our customers in adjacent markets.”

All features meet Payment Card Industry (PCI) Level 1 standards, which are the most stringent and rigorous security standards in the industry. This ensures that cardholders’ private information remains private.

Persolvent and CBORD have already completed three initial integrations at The University of Vermont, the University of San Francisco and Rhode Island College. The two businesses will migrate all customers from their existing GET gateway provider to Persolvent’s gateway by the end of 2020. GET customers can also opt to migrate to the full Persolvent option for an all-in-one payment processing solution with merchant hosting.