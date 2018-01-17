CBORD partners with Tapingo

Agreement enables seamless integration for CBORD campus clients

Campus card technology provider, CBORD, has today announced a partnership with mobile ordering company, Tapingo. The partnership enables all CBORD account holders to seamlessly implement Tapingo’s pickup and delivery services.

Tapingo’s high engagement within the college demographic was a major factor in driving the partnership. “CBORD is committed to providing world-class services, as well as choices, to our customers and their end users,” says Jim Hoefflin, CEO of CBORD.

Tapingo has seen significant market growth over the past couple years, extending its client network to many of the nation’s largest campuses.

“Tapingo is a well-known app among college students, and demand for their product was high within our network,” adds Hoefflin. “We’re pleased to be able to bring Tapingo’s technology to our customer base as a powerful complement to GET Food, leveraging our highly secure ‘Pay with GET’ transaction engine to provide a consistent, high-quality and broad choice in the student dining experience.”

The partnership will also create the ability for deep integration between the two companies’ technology solutions, benefitting university clients and end users alike. “CBORD is one of the great companies in the campus technology sector,” says Daniel Almog, cofounder and CEO of Tapingo. “We’re excited about pairing our product with their systems in order to provide a great service for college students across the country.”

CBORD and Tapingo plan a rollout of the integrated mobile ordering solution in the first quarter of 2018 following a successful pilot with the University of South Carolina and Minnesota State University Moorhead.

“This partnership will produce immediate benefits for the higher-ed community,” says Jeff Hardy, Chief Revenue Officer at Tapingo. “Integrating Tapingo into the GET offering will create a more seamless experience for campus card professionals and ensure all students have access to the most robust offering of mobile services.”