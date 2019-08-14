CBORD next card system vendor to support mobile credential, Apple student ID

Additional announcements from Apple, HID, Allegion and Transact illustrate rapid expansion of mobile student IDs

There’s been a lot of buzz about mobile credentials and Apple student ID this week. A cascade of press releases from across the industry is signifying that mobile credentials on Apple devices are primed for a promising year ahead.

Beginning with an announcement from Apple, it’s been revealed that CBORD will become the second card system vendor to support student mobile credentials on iPhone and Apple Watch.

In addition to adding support for CBORD, Apple has also acknowledged that it’s working with Allegion and HID Global to enable more students to add their university IDs to Apple Wallet.

Students that elect to add their student ID to Apple Wallet can, after a quick enrollment process, simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader anywhere a plastic ID card is accepted on and off campus.

“We’re happy to add to the growing number of schools that are making getting around campus easier than ever with iPhone and Apple Watch,” says Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services. “We know students love this feature. Our university partners tell us that since launch, students across the country have purchased 1.25 million meals and opened more than 4 million doors across campuses by just tapping their iPhone and Apple Watch.”

Apple also lists the full roster of campuses that are presently or are in the process of issuing mobile credentials. That list is certainly set to grow more rapidly as it now includes campuses leveraging solutions from both CBORD and flagship Mobile Credential vendor, Transact.

CBORD joins Apple student ID fray

Six CBORD campus partners have already entered into service agreements with the card system vendor to facilitate a full rollout of mobile credentials beginning this fall:

Clemson University

University of San Francisco

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Vermont

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Kentucky

“CBORD has a long history of market-leading mobile technology, being the first to bring mobile credentials to campuses a decade ago with CBORD Mobile ID,” says Jim Hoefflin, president of CBORD. “And now we are pleased to elevate the student experience further with the speed and convenience of the next generation of native mobile wallet technology available on iPhone and Apple Watch.”

“At launch we will be enabling campuses to add their student ID to Apple Wallet using either the university’s app or our app, GET CBORD Student,” says Amy Huff, vice president of education and healthcare marketing at CBORD. “Currently, Android users can use CBORD’s Mobile ID or GET CBORD Student for access to campus services, but we plan to deliver a native wallet solution for Android devices in the near future.”

As with other adopting campuses, university card offices partnering with CBORD can remotely issue, revoke and reactivate mobile credentials instantly, adding a layer of security not offered by physical ID cards.

“We’re proud that the University of San Francisco will be one of the first to offer a complete mobile campus card experience, and particularly excited for the improvement in service that the mobile-based USF One Card is expected to provide.” — Jason Rossi, director of campus card and security systems, University of San Francisco

Clemson University, the University of San Francisco, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and the University of Vermont will be the first CBORD campus partners to issue mobile credentials beginning in late September and early October.

“Gen Z has never known a world without mobile devices, and they expect to be able to use them in every aspect of their lives,” says Larry Delaney, vice president of strategic alliances at CBORD. “Providing secure access to all auxiliary services on campus using mobile credentials provides the modern, seamless experience students today are seeking.”

Transact announces new Mobile Credential campuses

All signs are positive as Transact Mobile Credential adoption continues to grow on the flagship campuses as the one-year mark approaches. Transact recently announced a new, diverse roster of adopting universities, signaling that institutions of all shapes and sizes can benefit from Mobile Credential.

“We’re excited to see the continued adoption of the NFC mobile credential given how important it is to the student experience,” says David Marr, CEO of Transact. “Reflecting on our decade-long commitment to NFC-centric solutions and seeing how the Transact Mobile Credential has benefited our clients and their students, we know the future is bright for those innovative campuses that leverage an integrated NFC experience to enhance their student’s engagement.”

Spearheading the initiative with Transact starting last October were Duke University, The University of Alabama, the University of Oklahoma, Temple University and Johns Hopkins University. In the time since, Mercer University and Marshall University have joined as early adopters of the Transact Mobile Credential and are utilizing both Transact and an array of third-party NFC-enabled devices to facilitate transactions and access control via iPhone and Apple Watch.

The next group of campuses to roll out Transact Mobile Credential include:

Georgetown University

Arkansas State University

Chowan University

Drake University

Hamilton College

Louisburg College

Norfolk State University

Roanoke College

South Dakota State University

University of North Alabama

Allegion adds more mobile credential ready hardware

On the hardware side of mobile credentials, Allegion has announced that its Schlage AD electronic locks, NDE networked wireless locks, LE networked wireless locks and MT multi-technology readers will all now support contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet.

Allegion is working with CBORD on the Mobile Credential deployments at the University of Tennessee, the University of Vermont and the University of San Francisco.

“It’s an exciting time to be in this industry for all of us. Between the card system vendors, we’re north of twenty campuses working with mobile credentials, which is great,” says Jeff Koziol, business development manager, campus software partner at Allegion.

“This latest Apple student ID announcement also comes at a good time, as a significant number of campuses out there continue to leverage outdated hardware and technology,” Koziol adds. “The momentum around mobile credentials is finally starting to offer those campuses real bargaining power and justification for increased funding to upgrade from legacy technologies.”

“As an institution that values innovation, it’s important to us that we are always adapting to the way students use technology to enhance the campus experience. Being able to access the VolCard on your mobile device is another way UT is continuously improving to meet expectations for a modern campus.” — Chris Cimino, senior vice chancellor for finance and administration, University of Tennessee

MIFARE DESFire EV1 – the technology being used by Allegion at the University of Tennessee – is a widely accepted open global standard and lauded by Allegion as a top solution in contactless credentials. By leveraging Allegion and CBORD’s solution with DESFire, campuses can take advantage of an open architecture and work with various manufacturers without being locked into a proprietary solution, explains Koziol.

Adding support for CBORD campus partners is another step forward for Allegion, as it continues to build out its mobile credential portfolio. Back in June, the company announced its collaboration with Transact to enable contactless student IDs in Apple Wallet at Mercer University using Schlage’s AD Series Locks.

HID supporting mobile credentials at Clemson

HID Global has announced support for its Seos-enabled student IDs in Apple Wallet. HID is assisting with the Apple student ID deployment at Clemson University where students, faculty and staff will be able to add their IDs to Apple Wallet beginning this fall.

“HID’s broad range of technology and electronic locks from our parent company ASSA ABLOY are helping Clemson University students, faculty and staff take full advantage of convenient mobility applications,” says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of HID Global.

With HID’s support of student IDs in Apple Wallet, Clemson students will be able to seamlessly access residence halls, libraries and fitness centers, print documents, as well as make purchases at the university store and dining locations.

“HID validated the use of mobile technology in 2011 with the world’s first university pilot at Arizona State University. Since then, we have continued to drive mobile adoption to enable transformative connected campus experiences that are easy, convenient and secure,” says Debra Spitler, VP of Business Development with HID Global. “As the largest provider of electronic locks, physical access control and desktop readers on university campuses, ASSA ABLOY and HID Global are pleased to further extend the use of our award-winning mobile technology to student IDs in Apple Wallet.”

To support mobile credentials, HID is providing its Seos-enabled credentials, HID iCLASS SE and HID OMNIKEY readers, embedded HID iCLASS SE reader modules, and Corbin Russwin and SARGENT electronic locks from ASSA ABLOY.