Card printer manufacturer Pointman permanently closes American outfit

Pointman USA, Pointman Corp, Pointman Technologies Inc, and its parent Company TIT Eng. Co LTD. announced that they are ceasing operations in the Americas. The decision will see the company’s Camarillo, Calif. headquarters close its doors.

Pointman provided its printer hardware to resellers in the American market including the campus card space.

The closing of Pointman’s American operations was announced in a public statement from company officials, which reads in part:

“We feel that it is in the best interest of the business that we shut down as we look to stabilize our company’s financial issues first. Once we stabilize our company financially, we will attempt to re-launch operations back into the Americas with formidable products, the right partners that will help us grow, and a new team in place. Until then all business will run through our office in South Korea.”