Calling all CR80News readers!

Seeking editorial leads for upcoming topics

Over the coming months, CR80News will be exploring and covering a couple of topics that require some feedback from the industry. We are looking for leads on the following topics and encourage anyone engaging in these areas to share their experiences and lessons learned:

Mystery Shoppers

For this area of focus we’re looking for campuses that have employed covert personnel in areas affecting the card office or other auxiliaries for the purpose of quality assurance/control, or for other reasons. These so-called mystery shoppers could be interacting with card offices, dining halls, bookstores, events and athletics, or student-facing campus services that fall under the auxiliary umbrella. If this is something that your campus has leveraged, we want to hear about how you’ve implemented it, where on campus, and what information you were able to glean afterward.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

For this topic we’re accepting leads pertaining to the use of artificial intelligence as it pertains to the campus card system and auxiliaries. This could be anything ranging from answering questions on your campus card website via a chat bot, to more elaborate implementations that leverage heavy IT involvement.

If your campus is supporting initiatives in either of these two areas, or if you have information that could help us chase down leads, please reach out via email to [email protected].