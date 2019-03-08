California bill calls for Planed Parenthood contact on student IDs

A member of the California State Assembly has crafted a bill calling for a host of phone numbers, including that of Planned Parenthood, to be printed on all student ID cards issued in the state.

Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel recently introduced Assembly Bill 624, which would apply to student ID cards issued not only by K12 schools, but those issued by state colleges and universities as well.

Per the official assembly bill, higher education institutions would have to, by July 1, 2020, print the telephone numbers laid out in the bill on either side of the student identification cards.

Gabriel’s AB 624, called the “Pupil and Student Health” bill, could mandate as many as five additional phone numbers be printed on either side of a student ID card. Phone numbers listed in the bill include:

The National Sexual Assault Hotline.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

A sexual or reproductive health hotline.

A local sexual assault hotline.

A local domestic violence hotline.

California legislators first began mandating hotline numbers on the back of student ID cards last year with the passage of Senate Bill 972, a law that mandated printing the National Suicide Hotline number on the back of every public and private high school student ID card.

Assembly Bill 624 will go to the California Assembly Education Committee on March 27.