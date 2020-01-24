Binghamton University enacts preferred name policy

Beginning this semester, Binghamton University has enacted a new preferred name policy that will enable members of the campus community to choose a first name other than their legal name. The policy will support preferred name use in a number of campus systems, as well as appearing on student ID cards and other outward facing applications.

The “Chosen-name” policy was formed in a join effort with Binghamton Information Technology Services, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the BU Council and Student Association. The policy enables students and employees to indicate a chosen first name, even if that name has not been changed legally.

Preferred names will be used for a number of systems and records, including printing preferred names on the Binghamton student ID card. The policy states that students and employees must still be able to provide government-issued identification bearing a legal name when required.

Per Binghamton’s Chosen-name policy page, preferred names cannot be “used for the purpose of misrepresentation, avoiding legal obligations or in any manner that violates university policies or federal, state or local laws.” The university also reserves the right to remove any chosen name without prior notice to the individual in instances of misuse or abuse of the policy.

Chosen names at Binghamton will appear and be used in the following instances:

University ID card

Card access system

MyBinghamton

MyCourses

Banner class roster

STARREZ (Residential Life database)

New-student orientation databases

Binghamton University Public Directory, unless a FERPA information block has been requested

Email display name

Meal plan, library and health services display name

Human Resources self-service and online time and attendance (employees)

Legal names will be used for official university records, as well as for the following: