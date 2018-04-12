BadgePass’ TotalCard integrates with Tapingo

BadgePass has announced an integration between its campus card commerce system, TotalCard, and mobile food ordering app Tapingo. The partnership and system integration will enable all TotalCard account holders to seamlessly use Tapingo’s mobile ordering, pickup and delivery services.

Tapingo, meanwhile, has established itself as the top mobile commerce application for college and university campuses, offering students, faculty, and staff a hassle-free way to order, pay for and pick up food.

The TotalCard platform enables users to issue and manage credentials for a variety of applications on campus, including point-of-sale, meal-plan management and more.

“Demand for mobile ordering was becoming more common within our network of TotalCard users,” says Lindsay Martin-Nez, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BadgePass. “With this partnership, our customers can benefit from TotalCard’s secure transaction engine paired with the convenience of mobile ordering and pickup, ultimately improving their dining experience.”

Integration with TotalCard marks yet another expansion for Tapingo, who now serves more than 200 college campuses nationwide.

“Tapingo is committed to supporting choice and flexibility for our campus partners,” says Jeff Hardy, Chief Business Officer at Tapingo. “Given TotalCard’s growth in the college and university market, we’re confident that working with BadgePass will benefit the higher education community.”