BadgePass’ TotalCard adds integration with LENSEC

Card system and video surveillance integration offers new levels of control

BadgePass has integrated its enterprise campus card commerce system, TotalCard, with LENSEC’s video surveillance software, Perspective VMS. The integration between the two systems will enable campus users to benefit from LENSEC’s suite of surveillance capabilities from within the TotalCard admin portal.

With the newly integrated softwares campus administrators can view all activity and events in the TotalCard system, as well as view any associated video ranging from cardholder access to doors, meal plan transactions, laundry usage, to point-of-sale purchases and more.

TotalCard allows users to issue and manage credentials for a gamut of campus applications including point of sale, event tracking, and access control. Video integration with LENSEC, meanwhile, will enable campuses to seamlessly view any cardholder activity and video footage at the same time to, among other things, potentially identify security problems more efficiently.

“This is a very exciting integration for our customers,” says Lindsay Martin-Nez, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BadgePass. “Any dining hall can implement cameras above their point-of-sale terminals for greater visibility into cardholder meal plan transactions.”

“Housing directors can access video clips for door access or visitor check-in events in their residence halls. Laundry, bookstore, and vending transactions can all be affiliated with video now,” adds Martin-Nez. “This integration offers countless opportunities for a campus to improve cardholder security.”

“We’re very excited about this partnership. Many of our partner integrations offer access control events and video only,” says Jeff Kellick, LENSEC’s Chief Product Officer. “With TotalCard, any cardholder event can have a camera and video footage associated with it, giving customers even greater visibility into campus activity. TotalCard is rapidly growing its footprint in the college and university market and we’re looking forward to offering this expanded functionality by working with BadgePass.”

Integration with LENSEC’s Perspective VMS marks the latest feature set to be added to the BadgePass product line, which also includes a campus one-card system (TotalCard), access control, visitor management and time management functions.