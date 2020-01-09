BadgePass acquires Alabama Card Systems

BadgePass, Inc. has announced its strategic merger with Alabama Card Systems, effective immediately. The move will see the latter be absorbed under the BadgePass name.

The details of the transaction are confidential but for BadgePass — headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss. — the acquisition of Alabama Card Systems marks the seventh merger or acquisition in the last five years. This latest acquisition furthers BadgePass’ strategy to provide credential management solutions across North America.

“Alabama Card Systems has long been a trusted strategic partner of ours, and adding them to the BadgePass team and implementing plans to build on their success is very exciting for us,” says Phillip King, CEO of BadgePass. “This was a perfect fit for our company culture and sales strategy and we are looking forward to growing our business in the region.”

“As I analyzed the consolidation that has taken place in our industry over the last few years and considered my own options for retirement, I knew BadgePass would be the best home for my employees and would give our customers access to the best product innovation and service available,” says Pete Drake, former President of Alabama Card Systems. “I am very excited for this merger and look forward to seeing the company’s continued success.”

The entire Alabama Card Systems team will join BadgePass in the merger, and the office will remain open in its current location. As a result, existing Alabama Card Systems customers will see no change to the local service and support previously provided but the company.

BadgePass is a credential management solutions provider. BadgePass applications include ID badging, access control, visitor tracking, time management, campus card systems, and driver’s license scanning.