Austin Peay launches Transact Mobile Ordering

Austin Peay State University is enabling its students to use their phones to order food from campus venues via Transact Mobile Ordering. This month, Austin Peay’s Dining Services, alongside food-service provider, Chartwells, launched its “Govs To Go” program backed by Mobile Ordering from Transact.

With Transact Mobile Ordering, APSU students, faculty, and staff can customize their meals, pay with their meal plan, dining dollars, or credit card and pick up their food while avoiding long lines. Mobile order pickups are being processes through a separate “Govs To Go” entrance situated on one side of Austin Peay’s Morgan University Center — where the participating dining locations are housed.

“We know time is valuable, and our students want quick and convenient options that work with their busy schedules,” says Corey Choate, senior director of Dining Services at Austin Peay. “The Transact app was specifically designed to give our guests an even more convenient and personalized experience in our retail operations.”

According to the Austin Peay Dining website, Transact Mobile Ordering, Austin Peay’s two campus eateries – Burger 931 and Tù Taco – are currently accepting mobile orders between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Transact Mobile Ordering offers a convenient way to order, pay and pick up from a mobile device. Within the app, users can navigate restaurants and menus, place orders, as well as pay by credit/debit, campus card or meal plan. The app offers expected prep times, notifies users throughout the order fulfillment process, and sends a push message when an order is ready.

The app can also remember user favorites, so that certain items can be reordered quicker. Transact Mobile Ordering also supports a reward points system for participating locations that offers points for things like opening messages, ordering food, and rating purchases.

Mobile ordering is available to all Austin Peay students, faculty, and staff. The Transact Mobile Ordering app is available for free download on the Apple App Store or Google Play.