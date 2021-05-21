Auburn issuing new contactless cards to campus community

Project includes new contactless card readers at every campus door

Auburn University is in the process of installing new, contactless card readers on all doors across campus as part of a project that will see all students, faculty and staff be issued new contactless credentials. The campus-wide overhaul is intended to enable easier access to university facilities with contactless entry, as well as increase security as the university moves away from its existing magstripe infrastructure.

According to an Eagle Eye report, the university is currently in the throws of installing the new contactless card readers, and issuing the first of the new contactless cards to students and faculty. The cards will retain the existing magstripe as the university continues its reader replacements over time.

“The focus for the summer is to try to update highly used student areas first in order to minimize interruption during the fall,” says Glen Granberry, Facilities IT Manager at Auburn. “The first buildings to have the new reader technology installed will be all residence halls, starting with the Quad dorms, with completion of all dorm buildings to occur about mid-June.”

More details about the card reader overhaul are available on the Tiger Card website, including what to expect as the project rolls on throughout the summer.

The first batch of contactless cards will be issued to students enrolled in summer classes. New incoming students and students taking in-person classes during the 2021 summer semester can now visit the Tiger Card office to receive their new contactless cards during in-person orientation.

Returning on-campus students for the 2021 fall semester will visit the Tiger Card office on or one business day before their move-in date. Returning off-campus students for the 2021 fall semester can begin receiving their cards one week before classes begin.

As the reader replacements are ongoing, current and returning students with magstripe and swipe access to buildings will be contacted via email prior to those specific readers being replaced.

Enrolled students will not be charged a fee to upgrade to the new contactless Tiger Card, provided they can turn in their old credential at the time of issuance. Students are required to turn in their current Tiger Card if possible or they will be charged $25.

New incoming students receiving a Tiger Card for the first time will also be charged $25 to their e-Bill. There will also be a $25 charge for subsequent replacement cards.

Students must show proof of identification when receiving their new Tiger Card, and the university will accept any of the following to verify cardholder identity:

Current driver’s license

Current temporary driver’s license

Passport

Birth certificate (original or copy)

Photo in the Auburn yearbook or other University publication identifying the individual

In-person identification by an Auburn University employee showing his/her Auburn University Faculty/Staff ID Card

Military ID

Only new incoming students may submit a photo to be printed on the new Tiger Card. Any photos submitted after the initial Tiger Card is produced will be rejected.

The old Tiger Cards will still be functional for all payment transactions and door access to areas that do not have the new contactless readers installed. Once new readers are installed, students will be unable to swipe the old card on the new readers.