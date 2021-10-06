ASSA ABLOY virtual tour showcases university security solutions

Immersive, 360° experience shows campus access control solutions

Access control solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY, has launched an online 360° virtual tour that allows universities to see how security and access control solutions can be used to create a sustainable, safe, and healthy learning environment. The virtual tour offers an immersive virtual experience for university decision makers to better see how ASSA ABLOY’s solutions suite could benefit their campus.

The 360° virtual tour is designed to illustrate how the company’s security and access control solutions can be used to solve campus challenges.

The self-guided digital walkthrough creates an immersive experience that demonstrates the role of door security and access control on campus. It also simplifies the process of identifying which solutions are best suited for common problems faced in the university space.

“With the help of our 360º online tour, universities will be able to visualize how door security solutions can be used to address everyday challenges, from ADA compliance to classroom scheduling and residence hall security,” says Jeremy Saline, Sr. Director of Business Development, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas. “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for universities to understand how they can improve safety and security on their campuses.”

The virtual tour is available online and can be viewed from any internet-enabled device.

ASSA ABLOY also offers its Coffee Time webinars to address mobile access and its impact on the student experience. The webinar series is available on demand.