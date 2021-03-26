ASSA ABLOY to host mobile credential webinars
Series to draw from industry leader, university experiences with mobile credentials
26 March, 2021
category: Contactless, Digital ID, Mobile, Security
Physical access solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY, is presenting a series of webinars detailing mobile credentials on university campuses. The Coffee Time Webinar Series will present bi-weekly, one-hour virtual discussions, where attendees will hear from industry leaders and other universities as they share their perspective and experiences with optimizing the student experience through mobile credentials.
“Investing in mobile credentials on college campuses has resulted in an improved student experience and increased security,” says Jeremy Saline, Senior Director of Business Development at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions. “Through our Coffee Time Webinar series, we’re committed to sharing industry insights on this topic with campus decision makers and influencers to ensure that they are informed on the latest developments and can learn best practices from real-world deployments.”
Webinar topics and dates are as follows:
Best Practices for Prioritizing and Enabling Mobile Credential on Your Campus
March 31 from 11 am – 12 pm EDT
Key takeaways from this session include:
- An overview of Transact Mobile Credential, including what’s new.
- Hear real-world project funding and communication strategies for adopting a mobile credential.
- Know what questions you should be asking your solution providers before initiating a mobile ID implementation.
Investing in Mobile Credentials: Things to Know and Do
April 14 from 11 am – 12 pm EDT
Key takeaways from this session include:
- Ways to invest wisely to ensure flexibility and compatibility with existing infrastructure.
- Learn how an open interoperable mobile credential can benefit your campus.
Partnering with Student Housing Developers to Deploy Mobile Credentials at Lynn University
April 28 from 11 am – 12 pm EDT
Key takeaways from this session include:
- How Lynn University is working with Capstone Development Partners to implement mobile access credentialing on campus.
- Preliminary steps taken to get started and what equipment, systems and hardware they are implementing.
- How Lynn built on-campus student housing that achieves efficiencies and optimizes the student experience.
Demystifying Mobile Access
Available On Demand
Key takeaways from this session include:
- The difference between Apple Wallet, Google Pay and other third party mobile credential applications.
- The differences between NFC and BLE technologies, and what that means for your campus.
- How each technology works and how to you determine which is best for your campus.
From Pilot to Proficiency: Implementing Mobile Access at Vanderbilt University
Available On Demand
Key takeaways from this session include:
- What a pilot program entails and who should be involved.
- What steps to take post-pilot to ensure buy in.
- What support is needed for implementation.
- What policies, processes and best practices ensure compliance and adoption.