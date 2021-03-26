ASSA ABLOY to host mobile credential webinars

Series to draw from industry leader, university experiences with mobile credentials

Physical access solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY, is presenting a series of webinars detailing mobile credentials on university campuses. The Coffee Time Webinar Series will present bi-weekly, one-hour virtual discussions, where attendees will hear from industry leaders and other universities as they share their perspective and experiences with optimizing the student experience through mobile credentials.

“Investing in mobile credentials on college campuses has resulted in an improved student experience and increased security,” says Jeremy Saline, Senior Director of Business Development at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions. “Through our Coffee Time Webinar series, we’re committed to sharing industry insights on this topic with campus decision makers and influencers to ensure that they are informed on the latest developments and can learn best practices from real-world deployments.”

Webinar topics and dates are as follows:

March 31 from 11 am – 12 pm EDT

Key takeaways from this session include:

An overview of Transact Mobile Credential, including what’s new.

Hear real-world project funding and communication strategies for adopting a mobile credential.

Know what questions you should be asking your solution providers before initiating a mobile ID implementation.

April 14 from 11 am – 12 pm EDT

Key takeaways from this session include:

Ways to invest wisely to ensure flexibility and compatibility with existing infrastructure.

Learn how an open interoperable mobile credential can benefit your campus.

April 28 from 11 am – 12 pm EDT

Key takeaways from this session include:

How Lynn University is working with Capstone Development Partners to implement mobile access credentialing on campus.

Preliminary steps taken to get started and what equipment, systems and hardware they are implementing.

How Lynn built on-campus student housing that achieves efficiencies and optimizes the student experience.

Available On Demand

Key takeaways from this session include:

The difference between Apple Wallet, Google Pay and other third party mobile credential applications.

The differences between NFC and BLE technologies, and what that means for your campus.

How each technology works and how to you determine which is best for your campus.

Available On Demand

Key takeaways from this session include: