ASSA ABLOY retrofit solution supports real-time remote access control, monitoring

Access control solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY has launched its new HES ES100 Wireless Electric Strike, which enables an easy, affordable retrofit solution for remote control and monitoring at an entryway. The HES ES100 combines features from the existing HES 1500 and 1600 Series electric strikes with Aperio wireless technology.

The ES100 is the latest addition to ASSA ABLOY’s Aperio suite of real-time wireless access solutions. The ES100 concealed electric strike works in conjunction with the Securitron R100 surface-mounted reader to retrofit an opening with online access control, all while leveraging the existing lockset.

HES offers electric strikes for every type of lockset application and is now extending its offerings to include a battery-powered option. Compatible with nearly all cylindrical and mortise latchbolt locksets, the HES ES100 wireless electric strikes feature interchangeable faceplates and accessories and have a modular construction for easy installation.

The HES ES100 supports HID multiCLASS SE card technologies, as well as NFC and BLE mobile credentials, and includes bi-color LED visual status indicators.

“Just when you think HES can’t innovate strikes any further, we do with a wireless, battery-operated solution,” says Matt Branson, Product Manager, ASSA ABLOY Electronic Security Hardware. “Our newest electric strike eliminates the most time-consuming and costly part of installation – running wires. The NEW HES ES100 Wireless Electric Strikes with Aperio technology makes access control simple and affordable without having to run wire to every door.”

Aperio is a wireless platform that enables campuses to expand its access control footprint while using its existing platforms. Aperio is compatible with a broad range of locking hardware from ASSA ABLOY Group brands. The platform uses wireless communication (IEEE 802.15.4) between the lock and an Aperio hub to provide real-time communication with the access control system, simplifying installation and reducing costs.

Visit the ASSA ABLOY website for more information on the HES ES100 Wireless Electric Strikes.