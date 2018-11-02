ASSA ABLOY: A campus wide vision for access control

ASSA ABLOY’s Angelo Faenza discusses the company’s vision for higher education access control, how to navigate card technology migration decisions, and shows some of the hardware offerings that universities can leverage to better secure their campuses.

In the video hear about ASSA ABLOY‘s commitment to safety and security in higher education and how the company has developed solutions to suit virtually every facet of campus life. Ranging from dorm room doors to campus lockers, Faenza gives a rundown of the hardware solutions available to universities looking to bolster campus security.

Also hear how universities can begin to navigate the all important card technology migration process, and phase out less secure, legacy technologies in favor of more robust and advanced access control standards.