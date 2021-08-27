Arrow Payments adds Transact as recommended university payments solution

Arrow Payments, an independent payment solutions advisor and PCI-qualified integrator, has added Transact to its portfolio of recommended university payments solutions. The announcement comes at a time when an increasing number of colleges and universities are shifting the responsibility of payment processing and PCI compliance to third-party solution providers.

“Large institutions have decentralized merchant locations and processing systems,” says Bryan Jurewicz, chief operations and revenue officer, Arrow Payments. “These challenges are often combined with limited time and resources, and the difficulty finding affordable talent with payments, technology and PCI expertise.”

“Arrow assists institutions with third party vendor assessments, selection, setup, training, and support for payment solutions, like Transact’s, that are fully PCI compliant,” says Jurewicz. “Campuses get the benefit of a team of experts, the latest technologies for their particular needs, and most importantly, peace of mind.”

Transact estimates that its payment solutions now process more than $45 billion in facilitated payments annually for more than 12 million customers across 1,300 campuses. Through Transact’s relationship with Arrow Payments, institutions can obtain secure university payment processing systems and comprehensive support.

“Both Transact and Arrow are focused on simplifying payments for higher education,” says Mike Sullivan, vice president of Transact. “The team at Arrow are independent, client-centric payments experts who help universities reduce complexity, scope, and processing costs while increasing revenue and custom-design of payment processing solutions.”

To learn more, Transact is hosting a webinar entitled “Strategies and Proven Methods for Selecting a Trusted Third-Party Solution Provider” on September 21 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.