Apps at Arizona that can save a first-year student

Tapingo among apps deemed key for freshmen success

It’s indisputable that mobile apps are redefining the way students interact with the college campus. With more utilities being added seemingly by the day, a recent article in the University of Arizona’s student publication, The Daily Wildcat, listed seven mobile applications that are must-haves for first-year students.

One of the more transformative apps to arrive on college campuses in recent years has been mobile ordering through Tapingo. The service has become second nature for many students on participating campuses, and at the University of Arizona, the app finds itself among a group of apps that will “save your freshmen year.”

The Daily Wildcat article lists out the foundation apps that are key to freshmen survival, with Tapingo sitting third on the list for its ability to help students avoid waiting in long lines at campus eateries.

Tapingo has proven to be an asset for hungry students in a rush to get to class, offering either pick-up or delivery to a dorm or other campus location. As at other campuses across the country, the app enables students to skip to a pick up line and avoid the in-person ordering process altogether. The service works for all campus restaurants at UA, as well as at some off-campus locations, with the roster of merchants at Arizona still growing.

Tapingo was only bested on the list by Arizona’s ride share service and accompanying mobile app, TapRide, with the university’s official campus mobile app taking top spot.

TapRide is the mobile interface that underpins the university’s SafeRide service. SafeRide offers a free ride for up to four UA students at a time to go anywhere within the university’s listed boundaries. The TapRide app allows users to make online requests for a ride instead of having to call and wait through the pre-recorded messages and instructions.

Topping the list is Arizona Mobile, UA’s official campus app. The app is of particular benefit to out-of-state students or those who have never been on the UA campus before. The app displays academic building locations, links to campus news updates, houses all academic-related resources, dining locations, and more.

Also included on the list is Arizona’s LiveSafe app which, in addition offering the company’s suite of safety features, also integrates with Arizona’s SafeRide service. Rounding out the must-haves for Arizona students are more mainstream applications including Venmo, Gmail, and messaging app, GroupMe.